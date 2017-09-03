Driver arrested after car crashes into a living room in York injuring four people

A car crashed into the side of a house in York, ended up in the living room and then set on fire in the early hours of this morning.

Three occupants of the car were taken to hospital with head injuries along with the man who lived at the house who suffered severe lower limb injuries having being in the living room at the time.

The scene in York this morning where a car crashed into a house.

Two other occupants of the house had to flee themselves as the car then set on fire.

North Yorkshire Police said this morning (Sunday) that a man in his 20s, believed to be the driver of the car, has been arrested in connection with the incident. The car, a white Volkswagen Golf R, is being recovered from the living room area of the house following a structural assessment of the property.

A crew from Acomb, Huntington, York and Tadcaster were called out and used four crew members wearing breathing apparatus, two hose reels, a thermal imaging camera and lighting to deal with the incident which happened at around 1.30am at Morehall Close.

Police are today appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw the car in the moments leading up to the collision as it travelled along Longwood Road and Rivelin Way, or elsewhere in the Clifton area.

The car ended up parked in the living room.

Call 101, select option 2 and ask for Hamish Halloway or email Traffic Sergeant Halloway at Hamish.Halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk