Driver arrested after high speed police chase in Sheffield

A man is in police custody this morning after a high speed police chase through a Sheffield estate.

South Yorkshire Police said a car was 'followed at speed' around the Gleadless area last night after it failed to stop.

The driver of the car is alleged to have 'rammed police vehicles that were attempting to stop it'.

He was eventually stopped and arrested on suspicion of drink driving and driving while disqualified.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A vehicle was followed at speed around the Gleadless area last night and rammed police vehicles that were attempting to stop it.

"It was brought to a swift conclusion by our specialist teams and the driver was arrested."