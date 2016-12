A MAN died after the car he was driving collided with a wall in Rotherham.

Police said the 42-year-old man was driving a Mitsubishi Evolution on Hollings Lane near Quarry Garage when it collided with a wall at around 4pm yesterday. (Tues Dec 13)

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His family have been informed.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 698 of 13 December.