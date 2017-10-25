Driver 'failed to stop' after collision which left Bradford man seriously injured

Police are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in collision in Bradford.

At about 5pm yesterday (Tuesday), a 58-year-old man from the city was walking across Gain Lane close to the junction with Fagley Road, when he was in collision with a black car which police say failed to stop.

He was taken to hospital with serious chest and leg injuries which were not believed to be life threatening.

It is thought that the car, which is thought to have been a black Volkswagen Golf, will be damaged at the front.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who saw the circumstances leading up to the collision or a black vehicle with damage to its front in the area shortly after the incident is asked to contact the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 1332 of October 24.