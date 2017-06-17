Driver flees from Sheffield street after crashing into young man on motorbike

A young Sheffield man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Sharrow yesterday evening.

The 21-year-old was travelling on his motorbike at around 6.30pm when he was hit by a car on Cliffe Street.

The driver of the car then fled the scene before police and paramedics arrived.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries where he currently remains.

Police said they believe the car to be a silver old style Volkswagen Golf or Polo and have launched an investigation to trace the car and identify the driver.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone with information who has not yet come forward.

Call 101 quoting incident number 920 of June 16 2017 with any information.