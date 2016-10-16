Driver Hire boss upbeat about future following all-time record month

Bradford-based Driver Hire Nationwide has just announced an all-time record month.

The firm, part of the diversified recruitment group Specialist People Services (SPS), recorded a turnover of £10.7m for September 2016.

Jeremy Neale, Driver Hire’s UK Managing Director, commented, “We’re delighted by the progress of our business over the past few years.

“Since 2013 we have seen annual network turnover increase by 28 per cent to £100m. The positive growth is continuing in the current trading year and this September was the best month in our 30-year history. We have also won new business with several blue chip brands in recent months.”

Driver Hire specialises in the provision of temporary workers to the logistics sector, especially drivers. Mr Neale puts the current success of the business down to several factors, including a high demand for flexible labour, especially at a time where there is some uncertainty in the economy. The growth of internet shopping is another factor and, with Christmas approaching, the business is expecting more good news to come.

“We meet a clear need for our customers,” said Mr Neale. “When they need flexibility in their workforce, we step in. There’s an ongoing flight to quality – there are lots of people who do what we do, but our customers recognise that Driver Hire goes the extra mile.”

SPS, the diversified recruitment group that also owns rail recruitment firm ISS Labour, is backed by private equity firm LDC and has annual revenues of over £120m.