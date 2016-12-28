A fatal crash may have been caused when the driver suffered a "medical episode", police have said.

The 63 year-old man died yesterday (Tuesday) after his white Seat Inca van crashed into a parked Ford Fiesta in the North Lincolnshire village of Goxhill.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "The circumstances of the incident are unclear, however, the man may have had a medical episode at the wheel and collided with the unoccupied parked car."

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened in Thornton Road shortly before 11.30am.

The man, who was from Goxhill, has not yet been named.

Call the non-emergency 101 number, quoting log 203, to pass on any information.