Driver of hazardous chemicals HGV arrested on M62 on suspicion of drink driving

A MAN is due to appear in court after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving while he was in charge of an HGV carrying hazardous chemicals.

West Yorkshire Police pulled the wagon over on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 near Brighouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Its road policing unit said on social media that a breathalyser test found the driver was more than twice over the legal limit.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Wales, was charged with drink driving yesterday and is due to appear before magistrates next month.