Driver remains in hospital after Boxing Day crash in Huddersfield

A driver remains in a serious condition in hospital today after his car crashed into a wall in Huddersfield on Boxing Day.

Police are seeking witnesses to the collision which happened at around 3.30pm on Monday.

The silver Suzuki SX4 was reported to have crashed into a wall on Blackmoorfoot Road in Linthwaite, close to the junction with Holt Head Road.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The 75-year-old male driver was taken to hospital and remains there today in a serious condition."

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicle before the crash, is asked to contact PC Paul Mara at the Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support team on 101, quoting log 0841 of 26 December.