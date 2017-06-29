Driver suffers serious head injury in Guiseley crash

A 58-year-old driver was taken to hospital with a serious head injury following a collision in Guiseley yesterday.

The collision involved a silver BMW as it was driven along Bingley Road, from the junction with Hillings Lane, in the direction of Eldwick, and a silver Vauxhall Astra travelling along Bingley Road towards Guiseley.

The driver of the BMW was injured and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses to the collision which occurred at 4.55pm near the junction with Goose Lane. Anyone with any information is asked to call the force on 01274 376299, quoting log number 1167 of June 28.