Driver unscathed after rolling through electric fence near Harrogate

A lucky driver escaped with no injuries after her car rolled through an electric fence into a field near Harrogate.

A Toyota Yaris came off Harrogate Road last night at 11.20pm (November, 1) into a field with grazing horses.

North Yorkshire Police and ambulance crews responded to the incident and were able to treat the female driver.

Harrogate Police Officer David Minto took to Twitter to say that the driver was 'fortunate' to have come away with no injuries.

None of the horses in the field were injured and were later moved by the landowner.