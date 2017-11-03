Drivers facing delays during M62 roadworks in Leeds and Wakefield

DRIVERS will face delays when the westbound M62 in Leeds is closed at the Tingley junction for one night next week.

The Highways Agency said the westbound M62 carriageway will be closed at junction 28 for Tingley between 8pm and 6am, on Tuesday November 6 for roadworks. Diversions will be in place.

The Highways Agency is continuing work on two schemes along the M62 in West Yorkshire to carry out drainage work and replace the steel central barrier with concrete.

Work started in August on the M62 between junction 30 at Rothwell and junction 31 at Normanton.

Narrow Lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place until the scheme is completed in March 2018.

The second scheme is between junction 33 at Ferrybridge junction 34 for the A19 at Selby.

Work is continuing to replace the drainage and the westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday November. 6.

The closures are between 8pm and 6am and clearly signed diversions will be in place. Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit will be in place until April 2018.