Drivers have been warned to expect delays on the M1 this evening after an incident has closed a lane.

One lane of the M1 southbound is currently closed at Junction 45, which is causing congestion near Leeds.

The incident is a broken down car on the inside lane which has caused one of the four lanes to be shut.

Anyone travelling south to Sheffield or beyond is likely to be affected.

It is the second traffic incident on the motorways today after a smash on the A1M.