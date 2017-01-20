Driving ban for woman who caused death of Scarborough motorcyclist

A 24-year-old woman has been banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and causing the death of motorcyclist Daniel Gaddes.

Nicole Sedgwick of Staxton, Scarborough was also sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work at a hearing at York Crown Court yesterday.

Mr Gaddes died in hospital two days after being injured when Sedgwick pulled out of a junction at the Vantage Toyota garage on the A64 onto Dunslow Road, Scarborough on August 21, 2015 and collided with the black Honda CB600 Hornet motorcycle that he was riding.

Mr Gaddes was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary where he died from his injuries on August 23, 2015.

Temporary Sergeant Zoe Billings, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Investigation Team, who lead the investigation, said: “This is a tragic loss of life, which no sentence could ever heal. Daniel’s family have been broken by his death and my heart goes out to them.

“Even though the court heard that Daniel was travelling at speed, this case highlights the vulnerability of motorcyclists and how car drivers need to check and check again before pulling out onto the road. Especially at this time of year, where the nights are darker, please just take a couple of extra seconds to check that the road is clear and it is safe to manoeuvre. A lapse of attention, even momentarily, can have fatal and devastating consequence.”