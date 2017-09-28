Drone operations in Harrogate planned

Have your say

Harrogate residents who hear a buzz in the sky and see the fleeting shape of a drone flying above them this weekend, should be reassured that there's no reason to be alarmed.

It's not the security services or a futuristic drone attack - it's all to do with Harrogate Golf Club.

Residents in the Starbeck/Knaresborough Road/Forest Lane/Bogs Lane area of Harrogate were alerted to the situation by a courtesy letter through the door earlier this week.

Addressed to Dear Householder, the letter warns of "aerial drone operations at Harrogate Golf Club".

The drone company involved, AutoSky North, a professional aerial mapping provider based in Harrogate, is conducting the mapping of Harrogate Golf Club between the hours of 9am to 6pm this Sunday.

It says the 'Unmanned Aerial Vehicle' - to give it its correct title - will be flying over the golf club grounds.

To further reassure residents it says:

All images collected will limited to those grounds.

The UAV will not be passing over any other property.

It will take off and land from a number of managed locations and at times may approach the limits of the golf club grounds.

As to why the drone will be flying around, the aim, AutoSky North says it's pretty innocuous - to provide material for a golf club promotional video to be posted on Harrogate Golf Club's website.