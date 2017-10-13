Drugs and firearms seized after armed police raid in Dewsbury

Police have conducted a raid in Dewsbury after gathering intelligence on drugs and firearms offences.

Two vehicles were stopped and further searches conducted in Quarry Road in Ravensthorpe last night.

Class A drugs, cash and firearms were seized during the operation.

Four men aged 31, 28, 25, and 27 were arrested for possession of firearms and drugs offences and remain in custody.

A scene remains in place today and enquiries remain ongoing.