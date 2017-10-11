Dunelm boosted by favourable weather

Homewares retailer Dunelm Group said first-quarter revenue rose nearly 25 per cent as favourable weather drew more customers to its stores.

Dunelm, which sells cushions, bedding and kitchen equipment, said revenue for the 13 weeks to September 30 rose 24.8 per cent to £247.9m.

Sales at its stores open for over a year rose 9.3 per cent.

Andy Harrison, chairman of Dunelm, said: “We have maintained the good momentum from the final quarter of the last financial year. Our like-for-like sales were boosted by favourable weather comparatives and, pleasingly, we continue to outperform the homewares market, with strong growth across the business, especially online.

“The integration of the Worldstores business continues on plan, with good progress in the quarter. We are well on the way to becoming a genuine multi-channel retailer, with 16 per cent of sales in the quarter online, 19 per cent including Reserve and Collect.

“We head into the second quarter having opened a number of new stores and with an improved seasonal offer for the Christmas period, which we’re sure will resonate well with customers.”