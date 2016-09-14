Dunelm profits rise as the homewares retailer eyes expansion

Homewares retailer Dunelm has notched up a rise in full-year profits and pledged to press ahead with expansion plans, despite uncertainty created by the Brexit vote.

Dunelm reported a 6.2 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £128.9m, while revenue ticked up 7.1 per cent to £880.9m.

Chairman Andy Harrison said: “Post-Brexit, we are confident the same opportunities exist now. We have ambitious plans to continue to grow our business.”

The firm plans to ramp up expansion in London and the South East, taking its store numbers from 157 to 200 in the process.

The company, which saw like-for-like sales in its stores grow 1 per cent over the year, is planning to open nine new stores this year, with three in London.

Chief executive John Browett said: “We continue to outperform the homewares market, and despite potential challenges to the economy over the coming months and the dampening effect on footfall of recent hot weather, we believe that Dunelm’s competitive position can come into its own, and are confident of continuing to deliver our growth ambitions.”