Dyson battle over energy labelling goes to European court

Dyson is appearing in an EU court in its battle to change energy efficiency labelling, arguing that current standards allow its rivals to mislead consumers.

The British technology firm, best known for its bagless vacuum cleaners, will go to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Thursday to claim Bosch Siemens is misleading customers by failing to specify that energy tests are conducted in laboratories rather than "in home" conditions.

Dyson says the vacuum cleaners made by Bosch and Siemens consume significantly more power once dust is in the bag than under the conditions used to test their energy efficiency.

It believes the existing rules put Dyson at an unfair disadvantage because energy labels do not reflect whether its rivals' machines are tested for energy efficiency with a new or used bag.

Bosch and Siemens parent company BSH Home Appliances announced in 2015 that it was beginning its own legal action in response to Dyson's claims.

Arguments will be heard later this month but a decision is not expected for some time.

In May Dyson won the latest round in a separate battle with the European courts over energy labelling laws.

The EU General Court first dismissed Dyson's request to change standards for energy tests in 2015, but the ECJ later sent the case back for a "deeper assessment of the evidence".

The ECJ backed the company's claims that tests were available to measure a vacuum's performance when full and said tests should "measure the performance of vacuum cleaners in conditions as close as possible to actual conditions of use".

All vacuum cleaners sold in the EU have been subject to energy labelling requirements since September 2014, aimed at informing consumers about a machine's energy efficiency and its performance with an empty dust receptacle.