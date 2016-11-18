E-fit image of Leeds street robbery attacker

Detectives investigating a street robbery in Leeds have released an e-fit image of the suspect.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was walking in Kirkstall Lane talking on her phone when a man grabbed her and snatched her phone out of her hand.

He ran off towards Kirkstall Road with the victim's white iPhone 6.

The incident happened at about 10.10am on Thursday, October 20.

PC Anita Hazell, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: "This was obviously a distressing experience for the victim and we would like to hear from anyone who recognises the suspect shown in the e-fit or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 6294 Hazell at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13160501229 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.