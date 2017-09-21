E-fit released after knifepoint robbery in Leeds phone shop

Detectives investigating a knifepoint robbery at a Leeds phone shop have today released an e-fit image of the culprit.

The man went into the Phones 4u store in Harehills Lane, Harehills, at about 12.30pm on Monday, September 4.

He threatened the owner with a knife before stealing a number of phones and tablet computers along with cash from the till.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to contact Detective Constable 2430 Sarah Jenness at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime number 13170408298, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.