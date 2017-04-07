E-fit released after reported rape of 16-year-old girl on Yorkshire walking trail

Detectives investigating the alleged rape of a teenage girl last month have issued an e-fit image of the suspect.

It is reported that a 16-year-old girl was walking from Barnsley to Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, along the Trans Pennine Trail between 2.30pm and 5.10pm on Thursday March 23.

It is understood that an unknown man approached the girl from behind while she walked over a bridge close to an area known as Gypsy Marsh, before raping her.

The suspect is then believed to have run off from the area.

The victim is receiving support from specially trained officers and detectives have been scouring the area for any evidence.

The suspect is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of average build. He was reportedly wearing a red hooded top with black tracksuit bottoms, and had a black scarf over half his face.

As part of their ongoing investigation, officers have been working with the victim to produce the e-fit image and want to hear from anyone who recognises this person.

Police would also like to speak with anyone who has relevant information.

Call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 776 of March 23, 2017.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.