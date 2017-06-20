E-fit released after Rotherham distraction burglary

Officers are asking for help from the public to identify the man in an e-fit image over a distraction burglary.

The man pictured is said to have visited the home of an 80-year-old man in Manor Road, Brampton, at around 3pm on Thursday, June8, on the pretence that he was there to discuss road alterations in the area.

While the offender was speaking to the man at the back of the property, unknown offenders are said to have gone into the house and stolen cash.

Following numerous enquiries in the area, police have now released the e-fit image with the hope that someone may be able to identify the man.

People with information are asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 634 of 8 June 2017.