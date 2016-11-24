Early bird booking for ITU World Triathlon Leeds opens

Priority entry is set to open for triathletes bidding to be among the 5,000 amateur participants in the 2017 Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon event in Leeds.

British Triathlon members and 2016 finishers can register for places in the sprint, standard, relay and novice Go Tri races taking place alongside the professional ITU leg from this Monday (November 28).

The two-day tri festival returns to Roundhay Park on June 10 and 11, with spectactors able to watch Leeds-based Olympic medal winners Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee and Vicky Holland in action.

The amateur races cater for all abilities, from beginners to experienced age-group competitors, and tickets go on sale to the general public and overseas entrants on December 5.

The Go Tri, a shortened course aimed at beginners, will take place on the Saturday before the main races on Sunday, and Roundhay Park will once again take centre stage.

There will be a new and improved course, including a single transition area in the park itself. Swimmers will leave Waterloo Lake for a challenging cycle leg before racking their bikes in the park and running to the finish line in Millennium Square. Further details will be announced in the coming months.

The professional triathletes will tackle the course after the mass participation races have ended.

To join British Triathlon and access early bird booking, visit www.britishtriathlon.org/join.

To register your interest, go to http://leeds.triathlon.org or follow @worldtrileeds