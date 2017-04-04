Search

Education funding: Find out what your school is getting as Yorkshire is awarded £159m

Schools in Yorkshire have been awarded funding for maintenance work.

Schools in Yorkshire have been awarded funding for maintenance work.

0
Have your say

Here is a full list of the Yorkshire schools which have been handed funding for crucial maintenance work... and the work which is being carried out.

Barnsley

Carlton Primary Academy: Mechanical Upgrade Works

Parkside Primary Academy: Fire Precaution & Electrical Upgrade Works

Summerfields Primary Academy: Re-roofing of the Main School Building

Heather Garth Primary School Academy: Flat Re-roofing Works

Royston St John Baptist CE Primary: Replacement Heating & Domestic Hot & Cold Water System

Bradford

Bradford Academy: Replacement of temporary mobile classrooms

Ilkley Grammar School: Window Replacement

St Anne's Catholic Primary School: Boiler & Part Heating System Replacement

Haworth Primary School: Fire Alarm & associated electrical works

Calderdale

Lightcliffe Academy: Replacement of roofs and windows

Lightcliffe Academy: Replacement of boiler, pipework and asbestos

St John's Primary School In Rishworth: Replacement of Temporary Teaching Block

The Crossley Heath School: Roof replacement

Doncaster

Hill Top Primary School: Lighting & Fire Detection

Hill Top Primary School: Replacement Heating & DHCW Systems

Trinity Academy: Roof Replacement

The Hayfield School: Roof Covering Replacement

Ridgewood School: External Fabric Replacement

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy: Replacement of existing timber windows & doors.

Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy: Replacement Heating & Hot Water System

Hall Cross Academy: Roof refurbishment works to the upper school campus

Hall Cross Academy: Roof Refurbishment Works

Hungerhill School: Building Fabric - Water tightness

Hungerhill School: Flood Defences & Drainage works

St Oswald's CofE Academy: Fire Safety Improvement Works

Dunsville Primary School: Roof replacement

Dunsville Primary School: Removal and Replacement of Existing Boiler Plant

Kirk Sandall Infant School: Roof Replacement

Kirk Sandall Infant School: Kitchen Refurbishment and Ensuring Statutory Compliance

East Riding of Yorkshire

Woldgate School and Sixth Form College: Roof & Window Refurbishment Woldgate School & Sixth Form College

Cottingham High School and Sixth Form College: Replacement of windows and door units to Block A

Beverley Grammar School: Phase 2 Fire Safety Upgrade

Beverley Grammar School: Phase 3 Site Safety

Kingston Upon Hull

Ashwell Academy: Window replacement works for Ashwell Academy

Highlands Primary School: Heating System Refurbishment

St Vincent's Voluntary Catholic Academy: Ugrading of fire regulation and disability access and compliance

Kirklees

Scissett Church of England Voluntary Aided First School: Flat Re-roofing Works

Heckmondwike Grammar School: School Expansion to Increase PAN

Heckmondwike Grammar School: Electrical, asbestos removal & associated works

Shelley College: Re-roofing Works

Castle Hall Academy Trust: Phased Heating Replacement Works to Main Block

Castle Hall Academy Trust: Full Heating Replacement Works to Main Block

Batley Grammar School: Batley Window Replacement Scheme

King James's School: External Fabric Repairs

Diamond Wood Community Academy: Roofing Replacement Works

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy: Re Roofing of Technology Block and Replacement Failing Northlight Windows

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy: Fire protection works

The John Curwen Co-Operative Primary Academy: Boiler Replacement Works

Orchard Primary Academy: Boiler Replacement Works

Upper Batley High School: Window and Door Replacement

Leeds

Horsforth School: Roofing Project

Horsforth School: Heating Project

Crawshaw Academy: Roof Refurbishment works

Leeds City Academy: Roof Replacement - Blocks 1, 2 & 3

North Yorkshire

Skipton Girls' High School: Replacement of fire alarm and associated fire protection works

Norton College: Building Fabric - Water tightness

Rossett School: Safeguarding

Rossett School: Roof Replacement Phase 3 of 3

The Woodlands Academy: Roof covering replacement

The Skipton Academy: Fire Precaution Works

New Park Primary Academy: Safeguarding Works

New Park Primary Academy: Fire Alarm Replacement

Brayton Academy: Statutory Compliance Works

Brayton Academy: Window and External Door Replacement Works

Scalby School: Roof Refurbishment works

Rotherham

Brampton Cortonwood Infant School: Roof Repairs Replacement

Brinsworth Manor Junior School: Fire Detection Works

Kilnhurst Primary School: Replacement Heating Distribution

Aughton Primary School: Re-Roofing

Swinton Community School: Re-Roofing

Swinton Fitzwilliam Primary School: Mechanical Upgrade Works

Maltby Academy: Replacement of Roof Coverings

Maltby Academy: Gas Safety and Upgrade to School Kitchen

Brinsworth Academy: Window Replacement Scheme

Brinsworth Academy: Lighting Replacement and Asbestos Removal

Aston Academy: Re-Roofing

Aston Academy: Refurbishment of School Kitchens

Thurcroft Junior Academy: Heating Replacement

St Bede's Catholic Primary School: Renewal of roof coverings and associated works

St Gerard's Catholic Primary School: Replacement Electrical Installation

St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Maltby): Replacement Heating & DHCW Systems

Whiston Junior and Infant School: Asbestos Removal & Upgrade of External Wall Construction to KS2 Block

Whiston Worry Goose Junior and Infant School: Replacement Heating Distribution System

Maltby Redwood Academy: Replacement of Flat Roof Coverings

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School: Replacement Flat Roof Coverings

Wickersley Northfield Primary School: Replacement Flat Roof Coverings

Maltby Manor Academy: Replacement Roof Coverings

Anston Greenlands Primary School: Kitchen Refurbishment Works

Anston Greenlands Primary School: Heating System Replacement

Dalton Listerdale Academy: Re-roofing

Dalton Listerdale Academy: Domestic Water Services Replacement

Thrybergh Fullerton Church of England Primary School: Partial Re-Wire

Flanderwell Primary School: Gas Safety Works to the School Kitchen

Aston All Saints CofE (A) Primary School: Replacement Heating & Domestic Hot Water System

Springwood Junior Academy: Re-Roofing

Hilltop School: Roof replacement

Kelford School: Boiler Replacement Programme

Catcliffe Primary School: Kitchen Canopy

Sheffield

Acres Hill Community Primary School: Health & Safety Stairs/Balustrades

Wybourn Community Primary and Nursery School: Essential repairs to boundary walls

Phillimore Community Primary School: Replacement of flat roof coverings

Manor Lodge Community Primary and Nursery School: Partial Replacement of Windows & Doors

St Thomas of Canterbury School, a Catholic Voluntary Academy: Electrical Rewire & Fire Alarm Renewal

St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School: Temporary Classroom Replacement

St Joseph's Primary School: Replacement Heating & DHCW Systems

St Joseph's Primary School: Rewire & Fire Detection Works

Lound Infant School: Re-roofing Works

Lound Infant School: Fire Precaution works

Lound Junior School: Roofing Replacement Wroks

Lound Junior School: Replacement of Domestic Pipework

St Ann's Catholic Primary School, A Voluntary Academy: Rewire & Fire Detection Works

Emmanuel Anglican/Methodist Junior School: Flat Roofing Works

Wincobank Nursery and Infant School: Roof Replacement

Handsworth Grange Community Sports College: Replacement of Existing Decant Block

Beck Primary School: Fire Safety Improvements

Abbeyfield Primary Academy: Replacement of pitched roof coverings

Wakefield

All Saints Featherstone CofE (VA) Junior Infant and Nursery School: Window and Door Replacement

Minsthorpe Community College, A Specialist Science College: Renewal of external cladding, windows and roofs to CLASP Buildings

Minsthorpe Community College, A Specialist Science College: Statutory Compliance Works

Rooks Nest Academy: Re-roofing Works

Gawthorpe Community Academy: Replacement of Poor Condition Flat Roof and Associated Works

Cathedral Academy: Roofing Works

Crigglestone St James CofE Primary Academy: Boiler replacement and heating infrastructure improvements

The Featherstone Academy: Statutory Compliance Works

Castleford Park Junior Academy: Window Replacement Works

Darrington Church of England Primary School: Roof refurbishment works

Airedale Infant School: Pitched Slate and Flat Roof Replacement

York

Archbishop Holgate's School, A Church of England Academy: External Fabric Repairs

Millthorpe School: Roof replacement and rainwater goods

Millthorpe School: Window replacement

Back to the top of the page