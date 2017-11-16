Education Secretary has ‘questions to answer’ over Wakefield City Academies Trust

YORKSHIRE MPs have warned that the Government “has questions to answer” after securing a meeting with Education Secretary Justine Greening to discuss their concerns about the collapse of one of the region’s biggest academy chains.

The Wakefield City Academies Trust (WCAT) announced in September that it was giving up 21 of its schools because it was unable to deliver the “rapid improvements” needed.

MPs have been pushing for a sit-down with Ms Greening for several weeks, and expressed anger when they were initially “fobbed off” with a junior Minister. But they claim their perseverance has paid off after being promised a meeting with the Secretary of State next week.

The group, which includes the Wakefield MP Mary Creagh and the Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett, are expected to use the opportunity to discuss reports of mismanagement and withholding of funds by the trust.

The Shipley MP Philip Davies raised concerns about the unauthorised transfer of school funds in Parliament last week, telling Ministers that High Crags in his constituency had seen £276,000 removed from its accounts.

This has been accompanied by wider allegations of “financial mismanagement” by WCAT and “asset-stripping” amounting to millions of pounds. However, Ministers have sought to reassure MPs that the trust will not be able to retain any of its reserves once it is formally dissolved.

Ms Creagh, Mr Trickett and the Pontefract MP Yvette Cooper sent an initial request for a meeting with the Education Secretary last month.

In their letter, they stated that they had “significant concerns” about the process of rebrokering affected schools and wanted to discuss these with a Minister “as soon as possible”.

It is understood that they were offered a meeting with a Parliamentary Under–Secretary from the department but turned it down. Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Mr Trickett said he was “glad” that MPs “have now managed to get a meeting with the Secretary of State herself”.

“The Education Secretary repeatedly failed to listen to us,” he said. “I was shocked when we were first told she wouldn’t even meet with us, especially given the national profile and the clear importance of the issue.

“From first knowing about the problems with WCAT a year ago, until now, the Government has put local children’s education lowest on their priority list. That must end now.

“I want to see assurances given to local people that they will be listened to, that funds will be properly restored to the schools and this will never happen again.”

Ms Creagh said she was pleased that Ms Greening “has at last agreed to meet me and my colleagues”.

“Her department has questions to answer after the worrying reports of mismanagement of our schools by Wakefield City Academies Trust,” she added.

The DfE has stated that it is working with preferred trusts and schools “to ensure they have the support and resources” they need.

“Our priority has been to provisionally identify new trusts and to minimise uncertainty for schools and pupils, and there has been an opportunity for interested parties to share views, all of which will be considered before final decisions are taken,” a spokesman said.