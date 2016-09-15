£3m Leeds school expansion plan stalls

A Leeds school has been remodelled so it can cater for increased numbers of pupils after a £3m expansion plan stalled.

Plans to gradually increase pupil places at Hollybush Primary School in Bramley from 420 to 630 starting in September 2016 were agreed by Leeds City Council’s executive board at Leeds Civic Hall in November 2014.

A report to the council’s director of children’s services states the original contractor selected to build the planned £3m school extension could not deliver the scheme within budget.

The school has already moved from two form to three form entry and remodelling work has been carried out to cater for the increased numbers of pupils.

Leeds Lep Ltd, using Interserve as a construction partner, has been selected to complete the £3m expansion scheme by next December.

A Leeds City Council spokeswoman, said: “We are very pleased with the remodelling work that has been carried out at the school over the summer to accommodate the increased number of reception pupils starting this September.

“The school and their new pupils are delighted with their triple sized reception unit and extended play space.

“As well as ensuring that we are able to provide good quality learning places for all the pupils at Hollybush Primary School, we have to make sure that the full expansion scheme is delivered on time and within budget.

“As it became apparent that the original scheme could not be delivered to the required standard within the approved budget, we had to revise our plans and engage a new contractor to ensure completion by December 2017, which is subject to gaining the appropriate planning approval.”