Academy status for a third of Yorkshire’s schools

ONE-THIRD of schools in Yorkshire are no longer controlled by local authorities – showing the startling growth of the academy programme in the region.

The county now has more than 700 schools run by charitable trusts, including 183 secondaries, with sponsors ranging from churches to businesses and philanthropists.

Research carried out by The Yorkshire Post shows that 706 schools are now academies, encompassing nine alternative provision schools – often available to pupils who are on the verge of being excluded – two middle schools, eight all-through schools and 16 special schools.

There are also 28 University Technical Colleges (UTCs), studio schools and free schools in the region, which are brand new schools set up as academies by groups including parents, teachers and charities.

A total of 1,481 schools remain under council control in Yorkshire.

The Government wants all schools to become academies, independent of local councils, which traditionally ran English schools, and funded direct by Whitehall. Currently, 2,128 out of 3,172 secondary schools in England are academies, while 3,829 out of 16,649 primary schools have academy status.

The number grew dramatically under the Coalition Government, from 203 in May 2010, and has continued under the present Conservative government.

The staggering growth reflects the Government’s ambition of increasing the academy programme but it has raised questions about the accountability and the pace of change – particularly with a major increase of organisations running a large number of academies. Academies are overseen by academy trusts, and increasing numbers are part of chains, otherwise known as multi-academy trusts (MATs), with some running schools across the country. The Academies Enterprise Trust is England’s largest chain and looks after 66 primary and secondaries from London to Yorkshire, where it oversees 11 schools.

In England, the number of these chains tripled from 391 in March 2011 to 1,197 as of March this year. Out of 6,244 academies, more than 4,000 are in a trust - one in five of all state-funded schools in the country, according to the latest government figures.

There are currently 125 multi-academy trusts running schools in Yorkshire, with the Delta Academies Trust being the largest, running 38 schools in the region.

The chief executive of the trust, Paul Tarn, who harbours an ambition to use the academy programme as a catalyst to regenerate education in the north, said he was passionate about academy chains as they “support other schools and each other to drive up standards”.

But there are significant concerns about the performance, accountability and expansion of multi-academy trusts.

Neil Carmichael, Conservative MP and chair of the Education Select Committee, told The Yorkshire Post: “I’m very supportive of the academy programme and I think multi-academy trusts are a good way of running a collection of schools for several reasons, not least my preference for young people to have a choice between different types of secondary schools within a multi-academy trust and also the way subjects can be transferred from primary to secondary.

“But I also feel multi-academy trusts have to be structured properly with the right lines of accountability and the right kind of leadership. That’s why I think if they are rushed such matters are not exactly dealt with well.

“Multi-academy trusts need to take into account the interests of the communities and engage with communities and parents. Mr Carmichael said the role of the Regional Schools Commissioner was key in terms of finding sponsors and keeping an eye on how academies and multi-academy trusts were performing.

The commissioners were introduced in 2014 to approve academy conversions and monitor standards at academies and free schools in their areas.

He said: “In the long-run Regional Schools Commissioners will need to be tooled up with the appropriate resources to deal with the increasing number of academies and multi-academy trusts. There will be a need for strengthening that function.

“Working with Ofsted and the Regional Schools Commissioner, it’s important we can see how multi-academy trusts are developing because we don’t want them to get into trouble rather than develop and prosper.”

Teaching union the Association of Teachers and Lecturers opposes academies on the grounds that there is a lack of evidence that academies improve education. It also believes the process of converting schools into academies is disruptive to learning, and that the money spent on conversion would be better being put towards raising standards in existing schools.

A spokeswoman for the union said: “We are also concerned about the lack of oversight of academies - the Government has not put good mechanisms in place to stop them wasting money or fraud.

“There are not enough good multi-academy trusts – over half are underperforming for children aged 11 and 16.”

The union has also raised concerns about admission policies and about academies excluding children they think will be harder to teach and may bring down their school league table position, such as disadvantaged children and those with special educational needs.