All aboard! Next stop a career in secondary school teaching in Bradford

TEACHER training students will be taken on bus tours of secondary schools in Bradford for the first time as part of a major recruitment campaign.

Similar tours around primary schools have helped to recruit more than 200 teachers since they began two years ago.

Students from Leeds Trinity University will be taken to schools across the district to give them an insight into teaching in Bradford and applying for jobs.

Bradford Council’s executive member for education, employment and skills, Coun Imran Khan, said: “We know that when people see the work that our schools do first-hand they want to be involved.

“We hope the teacher training students who take part are inspired by what they see.

“Bradford’s secondary schools are already achieving some amazing results – having been the fourth most improved area in the country for the progress pupils are making at GCSE. We hope more talented teachers taking part in the latest round of bus tours will join us to help improve the district’s results further.”

The bus tours have taken hundreds of teacher training students around schools in Bradford, and are part of a £660,000 investment by Bradford Council in teacher recruitment over three years.

Leeds Trinity University’s group academic lead for post graduate initial teacher education, Ed Podesta, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Bradford Council on this exciting and important initiative, which we see as part of our mission that all children in the region are taught by knowledgeable, committed, and effective teachers.”

The tours are followed by a workshop where candidates are given advice about applying for jobs, writing personal statements and preparing for job interviews.

Newly qualified teachers are then invited to apply to a talent bank which has been set up by Bradford Council to allow the district’s schools to find the best candidates for their vacancies.