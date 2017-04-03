Consultation launched on where to build new school

residents are being invited to have their say on where to build a new free school in north Leeds that will help to address a primary places “black hole”.

Leeds City Council has launched a consultation on four site options for the proposed 420-pupil Roundhay Park Primary so it can push forward with the project.

However, campaigning parents have raised concerns that all but one of the sites have a predicted opening date of September 2020, rather than 2018, which was the original target.

Leeds dad Damian Nicholls, who is a member of pressure group Fair Access, said: “It’s good the consultation is now out there, but we were surprised by the dates the Education Funding Agency (EFA) has attached to the sites. The only one that can be delivered by September 2018 is the Elmete Wood site, which is the worst choice. We want to understand why it would take over three years.”

The council has been working with the EFA and school trust applicants to identify a suitable site, which has been difficult due to them being surrounded by Greenbelt land.

Councillor Lisa Mulherin, executive member for children and families, said: “All of the sites considered have significant planning or highways concerns and there is no perfect solution to meet this need.”