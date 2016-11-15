Evans above! Archbishop bestows honour on Radio 2’s Chris

DISC JOCKEY and presenter Chris Evans received an honorary degree at York Minster today from the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu.

Evans, who hosts the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, received the accolade from York St John University, for his outstanding contribution to broadcasting by

The presenter, who has a weekly audience of 9.5m listeners, has also hosted and produced hugely popular live television programmes including Channel 4’s The Big breakfast, Don’t Forget your Toothbrush and TFI Friday.

At today’s award ceremony, he joined fellow honorary and champion cyclist Lizzie Deignan (formerly Armitstead) alongside hundreds of students as they were awarded degrees by Dr Sentamu, who is also the university’s chancellor, and vice chancellor, Professor Karen Stanton.

Dr Sentamu first met Evans when he was a guest presenter of Pause for Thought, and later co-presented a live broadcast of the Radio 2 Christmas Show from Bishopthorpe Palace.

He said: “Chris brings such energy and passion to everything he does and his unique style of warmth and entertainment make him a much-loved personality.”

Vice chancellor Professor Karen Stanton said: “Each year, York St John awards honorary degrees to a small number of respected, influential and high-achieving individuals who inspire and motivate our students and graduates to achieve their potential.”