Five things you need to know in Yorkshire’s news today

If you haven’t read the paper this morning - we’ve got you covered. Here are today’s top stories.

1. Yorkshire’s junk food generation: 1.6m children overweight by the time they leave primary school

New figures have shown that more than 1.6m children who started secondary school in the past decade were overweight or obese. Between 2006/07 and 2014/15, there were 1,654,894 children in England who started year seven with an unhealthy weight and more than 90,000 children in the Yorkshire and Humber region were overweight or obese when they left primary school. In 2010/2011 it was calculated that 18,296 children aged ten or 11 were overweight or obese - 33 per cent of the 55,125 year six population. The research by Cancer Research UK showed that obese children were about five times more likely to become obese adults.

2. Is your GP’s receptionist putting you off seeing the doctor?

A new study found that both men and women dislike telling receptionists what is wrong ahead of being able to book an appointment with their GP. It is common for receptionists to ask about symptoms when people try to book an appointment, but new research has showed that it could put people off. A study analysing responses of 2,000 people in the UK, published in the Journal of Public Health, found that 37 per cent of men and 43 per cent of women do not like talking to a GP receptionist about their symptoms. One study found that 35 per cent of people were put off visiting their GP because they did not want to be seen as someone who makes a fuss.

3. Schools risk becoming immigration offices, warns Leeds MP

Schools risk being turned into “immigration offices” by a Government data drive which calls on people to disclose the country of birth of their children. While disclosure is not compulsory, there have been reports of schools asking for copies of pupils’ passports with critics fearing that the data could be used by the Home Office to inform immigration enforcement. MP Greg Mulholland called on Education Secretary Justine Greening to scrap the data push as he grilled her during education questions. Ms Greening insisted the nationality data would help tailor the allocation of resources.

4. Royals in appeal over mental health

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have made an impassioned plea for society to recognise that mental health problems are suffered by all. William, Kate and Harry spoke out at a reception organised by their Heads Together organisation which recognises individuals who have helped friends, family or colleagues in need. The royal trio also took a trip on the London Eye in honor of World Mental Health Day by riding with guests who have suffered psychological problems and their supporters.

5. Parents in North Leeds hit out over free school site delay

Leeds parents are calling for the Government to put pressure on the council following the delay of a primary free school which was hoped would tackle a shortage of places in the North of the city. The Roundhay Park Primary free school had been given the greenlight to open next September but is now delayed after being unable to secure a site. The primary free school would have provided 60 places for next year but there have been issues with the preferred site which is owned by Leeds City Council. Parents are now sending a letter to the Department of Education to put pressure on the council to resolve the issue.

