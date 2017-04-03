‘Four-day  week lets teachers keep up with work’

The latest report from the Education Select Committee claims successive failures to meet recruitment and retention targets in the profession has created a “major” staffing challenge for the country’s schools.

The group claims the shortage is being felt hardest in certain regions – particularly rural areas – and in key subjects such as maths.

They suggest measures to reduce teaching workloads and raise the status of the profession could be the key to easing pressure on an already stretched system. It is the latest in a series of warnings about the lack of newly-trained and experienced workers in the education sector.