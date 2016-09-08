‘Four-in-ten state school teachers in Yorkshire have offered private tuition’, report claims

FOUR-IN-TEN state school teachers in Yorkshire have offered private tutoring outside of their day job as demand continues to rise, a report has revealed.

The number of state-educated 11 to 16-year-olds in England and Wales who have been privately tutored rose has risen by more than a third over the last decade, according to research by the Sutton Trust.

But the charity warned that the growth of what it described as the “shadow education” market, is leading to increasing inequalities in the education system by pricing lower income students out.

It says this market is worth up to £2bn for pupils aged five to 18.

Children in Yorkshire are however, less likely to have been tutored privately than their peers in the rest of the country.

Currently across England and Wales, more than a quarter of state-educated 11 to 16-year-olds - some 700,000 pupils - have been privately tutored at some point, while 43 per cent of state school teachers have offered private tuition. In Yorkshire the figure is slightly lower at 40 per cent. There are big regional variations in the figures. The number of state school teachers in the North East offering private tuition is said to be 49 per cent while in the North West its 34 per cent.

The Sutton Trust is calling on the Government to introduce means-tested vouchers that will enable lower-income families to access additional educational support. It is also urging agencies to provide a certain proportion of their tuition to disadvantaged pupils for free.

Sir Peter Lampl, chairman of the Sutton Trust and the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “Private tuition is widespread and increasingly so. Nearly half of teachers have tutored and a quarter of teenagers have been tutored. But with costs of at least £25 per session, many cannot afford to benefit from this extra support, which exacerbates education inequalities.

“No-one wants to limit parents doing their best for their children, but we need to ensure that extra tuition is as widely available as possible.

“Otherwise, it will continue to widen the attainment gap.”

Maths and English were the most common subjects to be tutored in, followed by the sciences, Spanish and French, while specialist tuition for pupils hoping to pass the 11-plus test to gain a place at a grammar school was also popular.

The Sutton Trust report is based on polling by Ipsos MORI and the National Foundation for Educational Research and data from private tuition agencies.

It says that 16 per cent of 11 to 16-year-olds, in Yorkshire, have received private tuition. This is the second lowest figure of any region in England. The highest was in London where 42 per cent of pupils received private tuition.