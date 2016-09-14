Four-out-of-five heads and teachers oppose grammar school plans

FOUR OUT of five school leaders and teachers overwhelmingly oppose Theresa May’s plans for a new wave of grammar schools, a survey has found.

It reveals that an overwhelming number of respondents are against the selection proposals and do not believe the tests taken at age 11 can be used to accurately measure academic potential.

The study was based on the responses of more than 2,500 teachers, school leaders and heads to a poll conducted by NAHT (National Association of Head Teachers), the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) and charity Teach First.

It also found 85 per cent do not believe the selection process can be designed to stop other factors, such as parental engagement or income, playing a part.

Most also said they believed there was no evidence to back up the Prime Minister’s controversial policy.

Russell Hobby, general secretary of the NAHT, said: “Increasing the number of grammar schools will lower standards and restrict opportunity. We cannot afford such an elitist policy in the 21st century - as many students as possible need a high quality academic education. This is a terrible distraction from the issues that matter most.”

Mrs May pledged to make Britain “the great meritocracy of the world” as she announced plans to lift the long-standing ban on new grammars.

But the proposals have already faced widespread opposition from across the education sector and from both opposition and Conservative politicians. Several Tories expressed “severe reservations” about the plans in Parliament on Monday.

Education Secretary Justine Greening insisted expanding selective schools could help improve pupil attainment as she set out proposals to MPs.

But numerous Conservative backbenchers, including former cabinet heavyweights, spoke of their concerns in a sign that the Prime Minister faces a tough task getting the proposals through Parliament.

Now leading figures from the teaching sector are urging the Government to rethink. Malcolm Trobe, ASCL interim general secretary said: “We don’t need more selection in the education system. What schools desperately need is enough teachers and funding, both of which are in critically short supply. The government should focus on these issues rather than obsessing about an education policy plucked from the 1950s.” The survey was carried out for campaign organisation the Fair Education Alliance, which has launched a petition calling for the grammar ban to be kept in place.

Teach First founder Brett Wigdortz said: “We are united in our desire to improve social mobility, but it’s clear we must use proven policies to achieve this. We know great comprehensive schools and academies are delivering a stretching and ambitious education. We must aim to replicate this for every child, not selecting only a few to be supported to succeed, whilst leaving the majority behind.” A Department for Education spokesman said: “We know that grammar schools provide a good education for their disadvantaged pupils and we want more pupils from lower income backgrounds to benefit from that. Our proposals will ensure that any new and existing selective schools will prioritise the admission of disadvantaged pupils and that they support other local pupils in non-selective schools to help drive up educational outcomes.” He added that relaxing restrictions on selective should be “to the betterment of other local schools.”