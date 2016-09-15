Grammars not answer to North-South school divide - Ofsted chief

OFSTED head Sir Michael Wilshaw has urged Theresa May to focus on narrowing the North-South gap in school standards rather than opening new grammar schools.

Sir Michael warned there is a “growing divide” in the performance of secondary schools in the North compared to London and the South-East with Yorkshire the second worst performing region in the country.

His comments come less than a week after prime minister Theresa May made the opening of new grammar schools her flagship education policy.

Sir Michael dismissed the difference in secondary school standards was down to poverty levels in the North, arguing that primary schools are doing “very well” across the whole country.

He said: “We should worry as a nation about this growing divide between the North and South after the age of 11. Let me be clear, I believe the North is being neglected, with serious consequences for the future.”

The Ofsted head said the secondary school system did not need more “structural reform” but “better leadership”.

He added: “We’ve made great progress on our state system, both in primary and in secondary, but the big challenge now is to do something about the regional variations which are dragging us down.

“That’s the big challenge for Government. Not get involved with grammar schools. Focus on those parts of the country which are languishing and get good people to work in them.”

Sir Michael, who was speaking at a conference on the ‘northern powerhouse’ at Huddersfield University organised by Barry Sherman MP, instead called for a “grammar school culture” to be introduced in non-selective schools.

The OECD also cast doubt today on the Prime Minister’s claim that new grammar schools would aid social mobility with the think tank’s education director suggesting the evidence “in most European systems is that academic selection becomes social selection”.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said: “The OECDs comments on grammar schools are a hammer blow to Theresa May’s half-baked plan. It is time to make a U-turn.

“She should rest assured that there will be no triumphalism from me and my party, but a sigh of relief from teachers, parents and headteachers that we will not see a damaging restructure of our schools.”