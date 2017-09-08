Leeds school uniform row head thanks ‘majority’ of students

THE Head of a Leeds school embroiled in a uniform row has thanked the “overwhelming majority” of students who have stuck to the rules.

The YEP reported today (Friday Sept 9) how dozens of students were placed in isolation classrooms at Leeds West Academy yesterday for breaching strict uniform policy guidelines.

Colette Milligan, the mother of Leeds West Academy pupil Abigail Longhorn, 15 said teachers attempted to put her daughter in isolation for the day because the �7 school trousers she bought from the schoolwear section at Asda in Pudsey were "too elasticated" and did not have a button or zip. 7th September 2017. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Some parents took their children out of school after teachers said students were wearing the wrong trousers or shoes.

Colette Milligan, took her daughter Abigail Longhorn, 15 out of school after saying teachers attempted to put her in isolation for the day because her £7 Asda school trousers were “too elasticated” and did not have a button or zip.

Leeds West Academy has today issued a photograph of principal Christian Wilcocks and two students in full uniform - including the right trousers.

Mr Wilcocks wrote in his weekly update today: “May I thank the overwhelming majority of students who have followed the guidance and policy for uniform this week.

“The sense of pride in which our students wear our uniform is at the heart of our school community and, as I have said before, underpins our values in equality and unity.”

Parent Julie Staniland launched Facebook group ‘Parent’s Against LWA’s Uniform Rules’ on Monday night which now has more than 630 followers.

The uniform row has prompted a debate on the YEP Facebook page. Andy Miles wrote: “Not a new thing. I got sent home 50 years ago as I had brown shoes on. The uniform was black. Just wear the uniform and no issues.”

Gail Friend wrote: “The schools are taking to an extreme,”