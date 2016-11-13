Lessons in life behind and front of the lens

STUDENTS at a West Yorkshire grammar school have taken part in a unique project which will help to develop its new prospectus.

The pupils at Hipperholme Grammar School in Halifax recently spent a day capturing their own photographs of life at the 100-year-old school under the guidance of a professional London-based photographer, Simon Jones.

The images depict the pupils themselves taking pictures of life inside and outside of the classroom and will be used in the school’s new prospectus that will be released in early 2017.

Guided by Mr Jones, the students were shown how to capture high quality images using professional camera equipment and were given guidance on image composition and the set-up of shots.

Jack Williams, headmaster at Hipperholme Grammar School, said: “When Simon visited our school, the brief was slightly different.

“Not only did we ask him to capture authentic pictures for our new prospectus, but also to spend time with our students to help them capture some of the images themselves.

“Taking pictures on smartphones is part of everyday life for most young people nowadays, and we wanted to expand on this and get our pupils involved in developing their photography skills using professional equipment in a fun and educational environment.”

Hipperholme Grammar School Foundation is an independent fee-paying, mixed sex school for children aged from three to 18 and has a long and illustrious history, being documented as part of the local community since 1534.

It has gone through many changes and now occupies three sites, the senior school, junior school, including nursery, and playing fields all within five minutes walk of each other. The school works closely with, and supports, a number of local charities. It also supports Huddersfield Choral Society and Bradford Cathedral.