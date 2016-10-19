New awards to celebrate talents of Leeds students

The diversity of talent shown by students in Leeds will be recognised at the city’s first Specialist Institution Awards next month.

The awards, run with the support of Yorkshire Universities, will put the spotlight on students from Leeds Trinity University, Leeds College of Music, Leeds College of Art and Northern School of Contemporary Dance.

Student and stand up comic Lewis King. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Categories include entrepreneurial excellence, leadership and achievement.

Steph Little, president of Leeds Trinity Students’ Union, said: “The awards have been devised to shine a spotlight on examples of student tenacity at its best; championing those who have not only studied, but thrived in the higher education environment.

“We want to recognise the otherwise unsung, standout students from across these Leeds-based, small and specialist institutions.”

Students, lecturers, university support staff, employers and members of the community are invited to submit their award nominations until Monday, 31 October.

Student and pet photographer Christine Wilson with her dog, Rocky. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

A panel of staff and student judges will then choose the shortlisted finalists and winners.

An awards dinner and ceremony for all shortlisted students will be held at Canal Mills on November 29.

Prizes will range from workshops in using social media to raise students’ professional profiles, to season tickets for arts performances.

There will also be cash prizes for the winners of the Student of the Year from each institution.

The ceremony will also showcase the wide range of talent from students, including music, dance, comedy and drama.

Visit www.siawards.co.uk for more information or to enter.