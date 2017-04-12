New school to open in Chapeltown this year

AN ACADEMY trust which runs eight schools in Bradford has announced it will be opening a new school in Leeds this September.

The first phase of Dixons Trinity Chapeltown, the new all-through school, will open with one reception class followed by the secondary school phase opening with Year 7 in 2018.

The school, which will be modelled on the ‘outstanding’ Dixons Trinity Academy, will serve the Chapeltown and Harehills communities in Leeds.

Luke Sparkes, executive principal of Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford, who will oversee the launch of the new school, said: “We have very high expectations of each and every student and encourage them to articulate what impression they want to leave on the world. It’s a ‘no excuses’ culture that has created a happy, popular school where students achieve great things. We’re looking forward to bringing the same approach to Dixons Trinity Chapeltown.”

Justine Oldham has been appointed as head of primary at Dixons Trinity Chapeltown. Justine, originally from Sheffield, was head at Ark Conway Primary Academy, in London. She said: “The new school is being well-received on the ground in Chapeltown and I’m looking forward to welcoming our first primary students in September.” There are still places available and these can be requested by contacting the school or Leeds City Council admissions team.