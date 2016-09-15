Northern schools ‘slipping even further behind south’

OFSTED head Sir Michael Wilshaw has urged the government to focus on narrowing the North-South gap in school standards rather than opening new grammar schools.

Sir Michael warned there is a “growing divide” in the performance of secondary schools in the North compared to the south.

He said the North was being “neglected, with serious consequences for the future”.

His comments come less than a week after prime minister Theresa May made the opening of new grammar schools her flagship education policy.

Sir Michael said: “We’ve made great progress on our state system, both in primary and in secondary, but the big challenge now is to do something about the regional variations which are dragging us down.

“That’s the big challenge for Government. Not get involved with grammar schools. Focus on those parts of the country which are languishing.”

Sir Michael was speaking at a conference on the ‘northern powerhouse’ at Huddersfield University organised by Barry Sherman MP.