Ofsted says maths work was at primary school level at Yorkshire secondary going into special measures

AN OFSTED report which placed a North Yorkshire secondary school into special measures found too much teaching was weak and that some maths work seen by inspectors was at primary school level.

Easingwold School, near York, has been rated as inadequate overall and also given this bottom rating for its leadership and management, pupils’ results and for the quality of teaching, learning and assessment.

Its 16 to 19 provision and the personal development of pupils was said to require improvement.

North Yorkshire County Council has announced that a new executive head teacher Rob Pritchard has been appointed to work with the school’s senior leadership team to lead improvements.

He is the headteacher of St John Fisher Roman Catholic High in Harrogate, which is rated as outstanding. A new chairman of governors, Neil Hawkins has also been appointed recently. He wrote to parents saying: “On behalf of everyone who works at the school and the local authority, North Yorkshire County Council, we would like to express our disappointment at the position the school now finds itself in and we can assure you we will continue to work tirelessly to improve this situation rapidly such that all students receive the education they deserve. Hard work alone is not enough and we also need to understand why the school has not improved and what actions are required to accelerate progress.”

Ofsted said the quality of teaching varies, but much is weak.

It adds: “This is because it does not fully stretch the most able and fails to help disadvantaged pupils make adequate progress.” Inspectors voice concern about maths teaching saying: “Much of the work seen during the inspection was too easy. Often it was at primary school level.” It said that as a result pupils’ skills coming into their GCSE years was “woefully low.” It also criticised the school’s leadership, middle leaders and governors.

However the report says the school promotes pupils’ welfare well. Ofsted also found teaching has strengths in some subjects in the sixth form and in humanities.