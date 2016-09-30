Parent-led free school in north Leeds won’t open next year after struggle to find a site

A FREE school being set up by parents to solve the primary places crisis is North Leeds will not open next year as planned after they were unable to secure a permanent site.

The group behind Roundhay Park Primary said that three potential council-owned sites had been identified and that plans had been developed around a specific area of land in the last few months.

However they said that as Leeds City Council had not granted permission for this site to be used opening in September 2017 was now not achieveable.

Gillian Hayward, the chair of trustees for the Fair Access Trust, said: “We are very disappointed to have to make this announcement. We are acutely aware of the need for more good school places in the Roundhay area, which Leeds City Council also recognise, and we will continue to pursue an alternative site with them.

“We realise this will raise many questions for those parents with children who are due to start school in September 2017 in this area; responsibility for providing school places remains with Leeds City Council. We would encourage parents to speak to their local councillor with concerns around this issue, and ask that they continue checking our website and social media channels for developments.”

The Roundhay Park Primary had been given the initial go ahead earlier this year to open in September 2017 by ministers.

The plan for the school had been developed after a parents’ campaign was launched in the Roundhay area who claimed they were living in a “school places blackhole.”

The Fair Access group formed after more than 80 parents said they missed out on all of their choices of primary school in 2015 despite opting for local schools.

The group said that the news about the delay comes despite the hard work of the trust and the Department for Education’s Education Funding Agency.

The Fair Access group launched a high profile campaign in 2015 after their children missed out on reception places at all the local schools of their choice.