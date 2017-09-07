Parents’ anger as school enacts strict uniform rules

DOZENS of children have been placed in isolation classrooms at a Leeds school this week after breaching strict uniform policy guidelines.

Some parents took their children out of Leeds West Academy today (Thurs Sept 7) after teachers said students were wearing the wrong trousers or shoes.

Colette Milligan, the mother of Leeds West Academy pupil Abigail Longhorn, 15 said teachers attempted to put her daughter in isolation for the day because the �7 school trousers she bought from the schoolwear section at Asda in Pudsey were "too elasticated" and did not have a button or zip. 7th September 2017. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Parent Julie Staniland launched Facebook group ‘Parent’s Against LWA’s Uniform Rules’ on Monday night and it has already gained more than 400 followers.

She took her 14-year-old daughter out of school yesterday after the youngster was put in isolation

Mrs Staniland said there were at least 80 children in isolation at the school yesterday, adding: “I think it is disgusting. They put her in isolation because her shoes are suede not leather.

“She is a Grade A student, is in Year 11 and will be doing her GCSEs this year.

“I just think it’s scandalous. How is wearing suede shoes over leather affecting their education? It’s not.”

Colette Milligan, 48, of Bramley, said her 15-year-old daughter Abigail Longhorn was put in isolation because she was wearing the wrong trousers.

Miss Milligan. who bought the £7 black school trousers from Asda, said: “She has just started in Year 11, the most important year of her life.

“The school told her the trousers were too elasticated and are not classed as trousers because they do not have a button or a zip.”

Miss Milligan said the school offered to loan her daughter some trousers, but they didn’t fit. She added; “I have spent around £100 on a new uniform for her and the teacher expects you to go out and buy new trousers, but we just can’t afford to do it.

“I’m going to send her back to school with the same trousers. I think it’s absolutely disgusting. She is missing out on schooling.”

Electrician Daniel King’s 13-year-old daughter Sky Goodall was put in isolation because her £20 trousers from Select in Leeds were said to be too tight and her £10 Matalan shoes are suede and not leather.

Mr King, 38, collected his daughter from the academy at lunchtime yesterday.

He said: “I think it is ridiculous. I don’t see what’s wrong with the trousers or the shoes. They are perfectly acceptable.

“If they (the teachers) want them changing they should pay for them. We live in an area where parents can’t afford to change the school uniform once they have bought them.”

Leeds West Academy principal Christian Wilcocks, said: “Our Uniform policy has not changed this academic year, however we are providing more clarity and support terms of how students should present themselves and wear our uniform.

“Our support includes detailed examples of shoes/trousers and where these can be purchased, in addition to a routine inspection which has identified some students who were not following the guidance provided in the

Summer holidays.

“The Uniform policy exists to ensure our whole school community presents itself with pride, promoting unity, equality and the values we uphold as an academy. Whilst our policy remains the same, we are now upholding the consistent high standards which we expect in terms of behaviour, attendance and presentation. In support of those who need it, we are providing a stock of new shoes and trousers which can be borrowed from the academy.”