Parents ‘in shock’ over proposal to tackle school places shortage

parents have launched a campaign against a new plan to transform a primary and secondary into an “all-through” school to address a places “black hole” in Yorkshire’s biggest city.

Should children be offered pizza and doughnuts as rewards for doing well at school?

Children offered pizza and doughnuts as incentives in school, study finds

Children are being offered unhealthy treats such as pizza and doughnuts as incentives and rewards in school, a study warns.

Yorkshire student writes 8,000-word essay about...memes!

A University of York graduate has gained a top grade for his trailblazing dissertation on the social media phenomenon of ‘memes’.
Top stage school CAPA College will re-open to students

A top performing arts college which was forced to close to new students from last month will open its doors again and expand into a new premises.

School with just one pupil set to close

A NORTH Yorkshire primary school which had just one pupil on its roll will close at the end of the year, councillors have decided.

Harrogate High School students test their skills on a dummy with the help of YAS staff.

Watch: Year 7 students at Harrogate High School learn how to save a life

Year 7 students at Harrogate High School have joined some 25,000 other schoolchildren across the country for a lesson that could save someone's life.

Asad Khan reportedly took his own life after being bullied at school. Picture: Guzelian

No evidence tragic Bradford schoolboy was bullied, detective tells inquest

Police who investigated the death of an 11-year-old Bradford boy who was found hanging have found no evidence he was being bullied despite the concerns of his parents, an inquest was told today.

Sheffield Hallam University has been awarded grant funding to tackle hate crime among students.

Funds to stamp out student hate crimes in Sheffield

Hate crime and online harassment involving students will be tackled at a Yorkshire university using a share of £1.8m in grant funding.

Detective Superintendent Nik Adams

Prevent is changing lives across Yorkshire and stopping terrorism, says counter-extremism head in exclusive column

The head of the counter-extremism Prevent programme in Yorkshire has launched a passionate defence of its work and said the scheme has helped change the lives of vulnerable young people for the better.

Long Toft Primary School

Three children hit by car in school grounds in Doncaster

Three children have been hit by a car in the grounds of a school in Doncaster this morning.

Justine Greening

Bradford spearheading initiative to raise aspirations of young people

EDUCATION Secretary Justine Greening has said a week of inspirational careers events being launched in primary and secondary schools across Bradford today is designed to “drive social mobility and raise the aspirations of young people.”

Coun Phil Webster

Councillor admits children ‘failed’ in city where less than half get a Grade C in English and Maths

a councillor has admitted many students “are being failed” in Hull, after it emerged less than half were achieving the equivalent of a Grade C in English and Maths.

The two teachers were attacked on Monday.

Boys arrested after teachers attacked at Sheffield secondary school

Two teenagers have been arrested after teachers were assaulted at a Sheffield secondary school yesterday afternoon.

Fight goes on for campaigners over proposal to close infirmary

HEALTH campaigners have pledged to carry on fighting after health bosses in Huddersfield voted to virtually end hospital care in the town.

The Fair Access group demonstrating at Leeds Civic Hall in 2015

New plan to tackle school places black hole in Leeds is a 'flawed solution', say campaigners

A new plan to transform a primary and secondary into an “all-through” school to address a places “black hole” in Yorkshire’s biggest city has been labelled a “flawed solution” by campaigners.

Andy Masters, Seniour Resuscitation Officer, and Cathy Midgley, Emergency Department Sister, give a demonstration with the CPR dummy and an AED defibrillator. Picture: HDFT

Harrogate Hospital joins in to set world record number of people performing CPR

Staff and volunteers at Harrogate Hospital have taken part in a world record attempt to help the Royal College of Emergency Medicine celebrate the 50th anniversary of the medical speciality.

Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, helped unveiled the new pitch at St John Fisher Catholic High School

The new pitch putting a Harrogate high school at the heart of community sports

A Harrogate school has taken its place as a heart for community sport, offering opportunities for teams from across the district with its new all-weather pitch.
Education Secretary Justine Greening MP.

Justine Greening: Young people must have opportunity to 'go as far as their talents and hard work will take them'

HAVING grown up in Yorkshire, I know just how much talent there is in this fantastic county. From its industrial heritage to the highly successful and growing Tour de Yorkshire, there is a great deal to be proud of here.

The Fair Access group demonstrating at Leeds Civic Hall in 2015; they have threatened to go back to campaigning if progress is not made.

Ambitious new plans to tackle places 'black hole' in North Leeds unveiled - and it doesn't involve building a new school...

An ambitious new plan to transform a primary and secondary into an “all-through” school to address a places “black hole” in Yorkshire’s biggest city has been unveiled by council chiefs.
Wakefield City Academy

The organisations which could take over Wakefield City Academy Trust’s schools

The academy chains which could take over schools currently run by a crisis-hit education trust have been named.

