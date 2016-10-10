Police 'managing incident' at Doncaster secondary school

A DONCASTER secondary school has confirmed in a message to parents that they and South Yorkshire Police are “managing” an incident at the school this afternoon.

The message was sent to all parents and carers with children at McAuley Catholic High School at around 1pm this afternoon.

It read: "We are aware of an incident which School and SY Police are managing.

"School remains open on Police advice. We will keep you updated and informed."

The message has also been posted on the school's website.

It is believed the incident involves a post on the social media site Instagram.