Praise for progress of pupils and teachers

STAFF and students at a West Yorkshire school are celebrating it being rated as good in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors have praised the work of the leaders, teachers, non-teaching staff, pupils and governors at Parkside School, in Cullingworth in their report.

The school was previously rated as requiring improvement in its last Ofsted inspection in November 2014, which took place 12 months after headteacher Andrew Taylor had started. The report at the time spoke positively about the changes that were being implemented at Parkside.

The school is now judged to be providing a good standard of education. It is also praised as being good in all the main Ofsted inspection areas: the quality of its teaching and learning; the effectiveness of leadership and management; the personal development, behaviour and welfare of pupils; and the outcomes for pupils and its 16-to-19 study programmes.

The report says that school leaders have successfully improved the quality of teaching and learning and pupils’ progress since the last inspection two years ago.

Ofsted praises Parkside for its work to track pupils’ progress to ensure it can provide support to any students who fall behind.

The report adds: “Progress information for 2016 shows a marked improvement in pupils’ progress, including that of disadvantaged students, across a range of subjects.”

It also highlights the education provided for pupils with additional needs or disabilities as being a particular strength of Parkside School.