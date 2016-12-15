Primary school league tables in full: Halifax and Doncaster in UK’s bottom 10

TWO Yorkshire councils are named today as having some of the highest proportions of under-performing primary schools in the country.

The Doncaster and Halifax-based Calderdale areas were revealed to be among the bottom ten performing areas, as figures showed that nearly 200,000 children nationally are at under-performing primaries.

The ten local authorities with the highest percentages of under-performing primary schools

In Calderdale, 14.1 per cent of primary schools are deemed to be under-performing, while in Doncaster the figure is 11pc.

The numbers stand in stark contrast to the Yorkshire average of 5.4pc, or 81 schools.

Yorkshire schools set to receive £100m through funding shake-up

In total, 665 mainstream primaries in England fell below the Government’s floor standard this year, according to the Department for Education (DfE).

In Calderdale and neighbouring Bradford, fewer than half (47pc) of pupils reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. Doncaster’s figure is slightly worse still at 46pc

Across Yorkshire, the figure varies, with North Yorkshire recording 51pc, Leeds 48pc and Hull and the East Riding 53pc.

The statistics, which come in the wake of controversial changes to SATs tests, also show wide regional variations, with children in London the most likely to get a decent education, while those in the South West and the East Midlands are the least likely to get access to a good primary school.

LEAGUE TABLES IN FULL

The government has published performance tables for every primary school. Click the links to view tables for each local authority, from the Department for Education

BARNSLEY

BRADFORD

CALDERDALE

DONCASTER

EAST RIDING

HULL

KIRKLEES

LEEDS

N.E. LINCS

NORTH LINCS

NORTH YORKSHIRE

ROTHERHAM

SHEFFIELD

WAKEFIELD

YORK

The latest data come after a tumultuous year for primary assessment, including major changes to toughen up the tests and concerns raised by teachers and school leaders about pressure on pupils and unreliability of results.

School Standards Minister Nick Gibb said this year’s SATs tests - or national curriculum tests - are the first to test pupils on a new primary curriculum introduced in 2014, which was brought in to “raise expectations” and ensure youngsters get a good grounding in the basics.

But one union leader slammed the results, saying the data “is not worth the paper it is written on.”

Schools are considered under-performing if fewer than 65pc of pupils fail to reach the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, or if they fail to make sufficient progress in these three key areas.

Overall, five percent of primaries fell below the government threshold this year. Education Secretary Justine Greening had previously pledged than no more than six percent would be below the benchmark. She also promised that no school would face outside intervention based on this year’s data alone.

Doncaster Council’s director of learning opportunity and skills, Damian Allen, said “excellent progress” had been made in the district at GCSE and A-Level.

He said: “Children aged five are now performing in line with their peers nationally and attainment for seven year olds in Doncaster has shown important signs of improvement this year which bodes well for future key stage 2 results. That shows we are on the right track.”

But he added: “We are dealing with a legacy of underachievement in Doncaster.”

Around 180,743 children are being taught at the 665 primaries that failed to meet the Government’s new threshold. This is around 4.1pc of the total number of youngsters at mainstream primary schools in England.

Across England, 53pc of the almost 600,000 11-year-olds who took the tests reached the expected standard in reading, writing and maths this year.

A breakdown shows that in the capital, just 1pc of schools were below the floor standard, compared with 7pc in both the South West and East Midlands.

And poor children are falling behind their richer classmates - 35pc of children eligible for free school meals reached the expected standard in all three areas this year, compared with 57pc of those who do not receive free dinners.

Mr Gibb said: “This year’s SATs are the first that test the new primary school curriculum in English and maths that we introduced in 2014. This new curriculum raises expectations and ensures pupils become more accomplished readers and are fluent in the basics of arithmetic, including times-tables, long division and fractions.

“Many schools have responded well to this more rigorous curriculum, supporting their pupils to be leaving primary school better-prepared for the demands of secondary school.”

Previously, pupils were awarded “levels”, with Level 4 the standard expected at the end of primary school. These “levels” have been scrapped and students are expected to reach a new standard based on scaled scores in each subject. The new expected standard has been set at a higher benchmark than the old Level 4.

This year’s SATs tests have been fraught with controversy. Teachers raised concerns about the difficulty of the tests - particularly the reading paper, while school and union leaders warned that there had been a lack of guidance for schools on the new tests, and argued that the data gathered from the results is “misleading”.

In May, the answers to the Key Stage Two grammar, punctuation and spelling test appeared on a password-protected area of an exam board website for several hours before being removed. A ‘’rogue marker’’ was blamed by the government for the attempted leak.

Russell Hobby, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said: “This data is not worth the paper it is written on. The government itself has said that it cannot be used to trigger interventions in schools, nor can it be compared to previous years.

“This year, we saw the SATs system descend into chaos and confusion. Delayed and obscure guidance, papers leaked online, mistakes in test papers and inconsistent moderation made this year unmanageable for school leaders, teachers, parents and pupils.

“The data gathered in primary assessment during 2016 is misleading. We warned the government that publishing this data in league tables could lead the public and parents to make poor judgments about a school’s performance, but it has still chosen to do so.”