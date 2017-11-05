Pupil spends holiday making poppies for charity appeal

A pudsey pupil has spent her half-term making personalised wooden poppies for 120 children and staff at her school to support this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Leigh-Taylor Arundale, a Year 5 pupil at Fulneck School, is also busy taking more orders from family and friends.

The poppies are hand-painted and include the name of the person who buys one, with the materials used having all been donated by companies impressed by the nine-year-old.

She said: “I have been making my own poppies for the last four years because I wanted to do something for all the brave servicemen and women who have helped our country and the families who have lost their loved ones. It has taken me ages to do this, but I am really proud of what I have achieved.”

Fulneck School’s principal, Deborah Newman, added: “The creativity, imagination and caring nature of our wonderful pupils never ceases to amaze me. For Leigh-Taylor to have spent her entire holidays doing this is quite incredible and I hope her efforts will inspire others.”

This years’ Armistice Day commemorations have special poignancy for all those connected with the school. It is currently raising money to build a new cricket pavilion in memory of former pupil and war hero Major William Booth.