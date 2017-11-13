Resident ‘champions’ needed for literacy campaign

A search for residents to become ‘Literacy Champions’ in their local communities has begun as part of the Bradford Stories campaign, which aims to tackle the city’s growing literacy gap.

A recent study from the National Literacy Trust and Experian found that Bradford is at high risk of literacy issues.

Bradford East is ranked 36 out of 533 constituencies in England for literacy vulnerability, where one is the most in need of support.

Bradford East, along with the South and West constituencies are in the top 15 per cent of greatest literacy vulnerability in the country, according to the trust.

The Literacy Champions are local volunteers who want to make a difference in their area. The initiative is focused on tackling tackling the city’s literacy problems at a community level, by empowering local people to improve the literacy of those around them.

Imran Hafeez, manager of the National Literacy Trust Hub in Bradford, said: “Local people know their community and the issues facing it better than anyone. We need your help to reach the people in Bradford who need help the most. “Anyone can be a Literacy Champion - whether you’re a parent, business professional, teacher, student, sports coach or just passionate about making a difference in your local area. We want to hear from you.”

The Bradford Stories campaign, which is delivered by the National Literacy Trust and supported by Bradford City Council, aims to raise literacy levels in the city through a range of projects and activities to promote reading, writing and storytelling.

The Literacy Champions project will involve 50 volunteers from a diverse mix of communities across Bradford. They will be given training and support to empower them to create and deliver literacy activities in their communities.

The projects could include setting up a reading group for adults or children, planning a literacy-based outing or competition, or helping families get involved with their local library or children’s centre.